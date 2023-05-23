O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

The brilliant and unexpected level Arsenal set in the opening half of this season has ultimately fallen away significantly in the final weeks of the campaign.

After seven years of finishing outside the top four, second was unthinkable for most at the start of the campaign.

But Arsenal have set new standards and next season they must be ready to launch another title challenge, as well as compete in the Champions League.

Attention must now turn to the summer, where plenty of players should be coming in and out the door.

Declan Rice should be the first arrival. Granit Xhaka is seemingly on his way out and Thomas Partey has proven unreliable at key points in the season. Rice could spearhead the next phase of this Arsenal team. His consistency, technical reliability and availability would be key ingredients to add to the midfield and help make the team more dominant.

But the new arrivals can’t afford to stop there. There’s a need for at least four new players to take this squad to a level capable of sustaining a title charge and competing again with Europe’s elite.

It’s still very much an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan.