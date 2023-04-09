Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to the BBC: "We all saw that before - a team full of confidence and one that lacks confidence. The team with confidence scored and then we had to find a way back. We had to run a lot and work a lot but that is normal. In a game against Arsenal you have to close the centre. We had our struggles but when we were more compact and played with more direction it was good.

"In the end it is a question of how can we not win this game. It is obviously much better than getting nothing. I am not overly happy but I am absolutely OK with it."

On the incident between the assistant referee and Andrew Robertson: "I didn't see it at all. I heard something happened. I heard the pictures speak for themselves but I don't know more."