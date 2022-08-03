Transfer news: Chelsea monitoring Vardy situation

Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. (90min), external

Brighton are considering RB Leipzig's Spanish full-back Angelino as a replacement for Cucurella, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea. (Sky Sports Germany, via Mail), external

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has hinted at his exit away from King Power Stadium by removing Leicester City from his social media profiles. Chelsea have expressed interest in the 21-year-old Frenchman this summer (Leicester Mercury), external

Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton and England full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 25. (Guardian), external

Everton are not interested in re-signing English midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, or Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, despite being linked with the Chelsea pair (iSport), external

Chelsea's French defender Malang Sarr would prefer a move to Monaco over Fulham, who have targeted the 23-year-old. (Standard), external

