Legendary Gunners manager Arsene Wenger felt an outpour of love from the Arsenal community after an unveiling of a statue in his honour outside Emirates Stadium.

In a message to fans, he said, "I just would like to personally thank fans for their support. I meet so many people.

"I travel a lot around the world and I would say to be proud of the values that this club generates, because at the end of the day that is the most important.

"You have chosen the right club, you support the right club and personally I would like to thank you for supporting me.

"Together I think we will achieve great things in the future and we will support this club well."

Wenger's statue depicts him lifting one of his Premier League trophies, a sentiment that he said makes him feel "part of the club forever".