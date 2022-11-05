Analysis: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford
Jess Anderson, BBC Sport
Brentford's long wait for a victory away from home rolls on after Mathieus Jorgensen's own goal salvaged a point for Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
The Bees thought they had it wrapped up when Yoane Wissa lobbed Dean Henderson to take a 2-1 lead, after a controversial penalty scored by Bryan Mbeumo.
But a scramble in the box in the 96th minute resulting in Forest's equaliser means Brentford are now seven away trips without a win.
Whether the penalty against them was a penalty or not, the consistency of the refereeing has once again been called into question with Forest clearly unhappy with the decisions given against them.
Thomas Frank may be pleased with a point, under the circumstances, but with just one clean sheet in their last 23 away games, the wait for victory away from home goes on.