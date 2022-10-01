Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking to BBC Sport: "A crazy game. I am happy and proud for my players and my club. There was a possibility to win the game but Liverpool is a fantastic team. I knew before the game it could be difficult and it was very difficult.

"Of course the point for us is really important because Liverpool at the end of the day is Liverpool but we had a lot of chances to score the goals and if we had won the game I wouldn't have felt like we had stolen anything here.

"In that moment I didn't think we had to win the game. It is 90 minutes plus additional time at Anfield.

"[On Leandro Trossard] When he was in the national team I sent a message to him and I told him he needs to increase the number of his goals and I think he made me happy!

"We have to learn how to improve with the ball possession and to increase our ball speed and it is up to us to decide it. It is really hard to control the game in the Premier League - only Manchester City is doing that. Our target is to start to control much more of the game."