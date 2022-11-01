J﻿ulian Alvarez believes he is trusted to lead the line at Manchester City despite having to play understudy to Erling Haaland since arriving from River Plate.

T﻿he 22-year-old is likely to start his fourth consecutive Champions League game when City host Sevilla on Wednesday and is keen to add to the four goals he has already scored for the club.

"﻿It's a privilege [to follow Haaland] and always great to play against the best players in the world," said Alvarez.

"We're as old as each other but we can both learn from each other - we're very different players.

"﻿I like to occupy different positions and at River Plate there were other players who were goalscorers. I'm used to these situations and I trust my ability and other players trust me as well."