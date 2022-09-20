New Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has vowed to realise the pre-season ambition of a top-10 Premier League finish and described himself as “on the same wavelength” as the club.

Speaking in his first news conference since being appointed on Sunday, the 43-year-old revealed he had interest from other clubs but is excited by the “big challenge” at Amex Stadium.

"Brighton strongly wanted me as a coach and their style of play is very similar to my idea of football," said the Italian.

"The right vision is to try to improve always. Last season [Brighton] ended in ninth, so our vision is to stay in the first 10 teams.

"We're on the same wavelength and I'm sure we can do it well.

"I come here very humble, because I know where I'm coming to work. But, of course , I come here with my personality, to do what I know I can do."