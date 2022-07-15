Klopp on Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alisson and Jota

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a muscle injury that requires further assessment during the first half of Friday's 2-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace.

"It's very disappointing for us because he trained all the time really well since pre-season started," said the German.

"This is just a muscle thing and that's OK. I don't know exactly how long it will take, but he will be back and then it's all fine.

"He is obviously a top-class player and he can help us."

Goalkeeper Alisson and forward Diogo Jota missed the game in Singapore because of injury.

When Klopp was asked if they would be available to face Manchester City in the Community Shield on 30 July, he said: "I think Ali has the chance for City but not Diogo."