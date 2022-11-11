N﻿athan Jones says he wants to "build something special" at Southampton as he met the media for the first time as Saints boss.

T﻿he former Luton manager is grateful for the faith shown in him by owners Sport Republic, recognising he "is not the biggest name" but arguing his history aligns neatly with their ambitions for the club.

"﻿They feel that what I can bring to the club is what they need," he said. "I've done it at Luton over the last six years and we built something special there. I want to do that here.

"﻿I know where I've come from, I know why I'm here and I'll be doing that to the best of my ability. I've always been an underdog and I've enjoyed that.

"﻿It's a calculated gamble but they've invested a lot of time to find the right person. Hopefully I can bring to them what they want."

J﻿ones admitted he was pleased with the squad at his disposal and admitted the profile of player fits how he likes to work.

"﻿I'm obviously excited to work with them as that's why I'm here," he said. "It's a young, hungry, athletic team and that's my track record.

"﻿The philosophy here is to buy at a certain level, develop them into better individuals and mould them as needed.

"﻿My first job is to reinvigorate everybody, including the fans, and then to get results. It's an exciting project, a wonderful club with some great people and a group I believe will buy in.

"I'm really happy to be here."