Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is expecting a tough Scottish Cup quarter-final at Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night, but is targeting winning the competition.

"As a Premiership club, it’s important that we have a vision of winning the Scottish Cup this season," he said.

"Why not? For me, it’s important that we expect ourselves to win, and put that pressure and demand on ourselves."

McInnes says playing at Hampden in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup earlier this season, when Killie lost to Celtic, should inspire his players to get back to the national stadium.

“They’ve got to use that experience, we enjoyed the spotlight," he added. "We eventually lost to the team that won the competition and we had a right good go at trying to win the game.

"For us, it’s important to get back to Hampden as quickly as possible and the opportunity is there for us.

"Inverness are going to have something to say about that, but I think it’s important for the players that they’ve been through that experience, and it should really whet the appetite to get back there - it certainly does for myself."