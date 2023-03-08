Motherwell loanee wins Championship award

Connor Shields has rediscovered his mojo after leaving Motherwell on loan, with the striker scooping the Championship player of the month award for February.

Shields failed to net in 24 appearances for the Fir Park this side this season, but has been banging them in for second-tier leaders Queen's Park.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the Spiders on the final day of the January transfer window, netted four in four games during a productive first month for his loan club.