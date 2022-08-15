'The excitement is all around Arsenal'

The contrast on and off the pitch between Arsenal's start to this season compared to last year is stark, says former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown.

The Gunners were bottom of the Premier League after three consecutive defeats at the start of 2021-22, but have won their opening two matches this season.

Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s a huge difference. The pressure was on. Was Mikel Arteta the right person? Did he need to move on? I think everyone in the media felt he needed more time.

"The recruitment for such a long period of time has been very disappointing for Arsenal and finally now they have taken some of those bigger players out and are concentrating on team ethic.

"Gabriel Jesus gets all the rewards for getting those goals, but ultimately the team were brilliant. The pressing, the front three, the midfield runs. I just thought it was an all-round wonderful performance and it was a joy to watch.

"I felt there was more to come from them. It was disappointing to concede the goals. That’s got to improve and they’ve got to be a little bit more savvy. But where is this team going to go this season? The excitement is all around here."

