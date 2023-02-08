Premier League strikers disagree over Kane's status as all-time great

Up for debate on the latest episode of The Footballer's Football Podcast was Harry Kane and whether or not he will go down as an all-time great or whether he needs to win a trophy first.

Kane is now Tottenham's all-time top scorer and third in the Premier League's charts behind Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

West Ham's Michail Antonio still thinks Kane needs to win a trophy before he will be considered an all-time great.

He said: "As a footballer, I believe he should be an all-time great, but fans see things differently. The fact that he has never won anything, the fact that he has constantly just been at Tottenham - people really rate him and think he is quality, but people will disregard him for what he has not achieved.

"Wayne Rooney doesn’t get the accolades he deserves and he won the lot. The fact Rooney doesn’t get the accolades... no disrespect to Harry Kane, but he is going to get brushed aside."

But Newcastle's Callum Wilson disagreed, saying: "You can’t brush someone aside who has got 200 Premier League goals at 29 years old. By the time he retires, he is probably going to be the all-time Premier League goalscorer.

"The kind of mentality he has, he is not going to stop playing in the Premier League until he breaks that record. Then, if he wants to move to another team, all of a sudden he is around all these players and he is going to get even more goals. He has scored all these goals in a Tottenham team that are going up and down on a rollercoaster journey since he’s been there. For England and Tottenham he will go down as a legend.

"He’s done fantastic things, he’s probably going to break Rooney’s record for England, Rooney’s record in the Premier League for all-time goals.

"If he breaks Shearer’s, then he goes down as the all-time great. If he doesn’t, then Shearer still sits there, but Kane is probably the only player who is ever going to get close to breaking that record unless someone like Haaland decides to stay in the Premier League for 10 or 12 years."

