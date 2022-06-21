Saints sign defender Bella-Kotchap

Southampton have announced the signing of defender Armel Bella-Kotchap from VfL Bochum.

After making 74 appearances for the Bundesliga side, the 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Saints.

Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said: "I am very pleased that we have been able to secure Armel’s signing.

"He is a player who fits our profile very well and has a huge amount of potential, but with the number of senior games he has already played he can help us immediately."