Saints sign defender Bella-Kotchap
- Published
Skip twitter post
Welcome to #SaintsFC, Armel Bella-Kotchap! 😇 pic.twitter.com/ZMTfLuN9Yt— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 21, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Southampton have announced the signing of defender Armel Bella-Kotchap from VfL Bochum.
After making 74 appearances for the Bundesliga side, the 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Saints.
Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said: "I am very pleased that we have been able to secure Armel’s signing.
"He is a player who fits our profile very well and has a huge amount of potential, but with the number of senior games he has already played he can help us immediately."