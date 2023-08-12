Ross County 2-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

It was a thoroughly dominant showing from Malky Mackay's side and their game plan was evident from the off.

Yan Dhanda, until his game was cut short through injury, was a constant threat drifting in from the right-hand side and Josh Sims added an extra dimension in behind the two-pronged attack of White and Murray.

That front four, with Turner replacing Dhanda in the first half, were routinely linking up at speed on the break with swift passing moves often bypassing St Johnstone.

If they can maintain this level of play in the final third, they'll surely avoid a relegation play-off tussle as they did last season.