Injury helped my understanding of Kettlewell's tactics - Mugabe

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabe believes that his long injury lay-off last season has improved his tactical understanding, and will allow him to adapt quickly to manager Stuart Kettlewell's set-up.

"When you're injured and you're watching from the stands you get a different insight of how the game's going and how we're actually playing and what [the manager] wants from the whole team and formation and the system," Mugabe said.

"From seeing on the side lines and getting that angle from it I've got a good understanding of what he wants, especially from the defenders and the centre-halves for sure.

"I’ve played in the back three before under Graham Alexander, it’s something I can do and it's just adapting to what he wants and making sure I execute that."