T﻿he introduction of Yves Bissouma into Tottenham's midfield was key in their 2-0 win over Everton, says the club's former midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

B﻿issouma came on for Spurs on 52 minutes, shortly before the home side opened the scoring and later doubled their lead.

"I﻿ felt for a while that Spurs have needed to go with three in midfield," Jenas told Match of the Day.

"T﻿here was a definite change in the way Tottenham played the minute Bissouma came onto the pitch. That extra body created more movement for Tottenham and it gave more space for Kane and Son Heung-Min to operate in.

"C﻿onte will love the bite and snap in his game. Conte is talking about Bissouma understanding the position more. It's snippets like this that I think Conte wants, understand your role, the security of your role, where you need to be and how I want you to be able to clean up and play forward.

"M﻿oving forward, Richarilson injured, games coming thick and fast, it's a good time to have him in the side."

