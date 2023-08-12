Ross County 2-0 St Johnstone: What did the manager say

Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Scotland he's pleased to have three points on the board so early in the season.

On what else he enjoyed about the result, he adds: “Clean sheet, good goals, and created a lot of chances.

“Overall, really pleased today.

“I thought after half time they would have to come out and be a bit more carefree which they did, but once we win our second balls that allowed big gaps to open up on the counter.

On Yan Dhanda’s injury, he adds: “There's a huge purple bruise coming up on his hip, I've not looked at it again but it was a huge collison when he burst through, he was playing really well and I was disappointed he had to come off.

“I’m hoping it's only going to be a heavy bruise and rather than anything more serious than that.”