Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, speaking to PL Productions: "Maybe, yes. That [disallowed goal] was an important moment of the game then after, of course, when the goal we concede is an own goal then there is the sending off.

"Both teams did not create very much. But at the end, the details went against us but the disallowed goal was important, of course."

On Doucoure's red card: "It's the decision of the referee, it's something we have to respect and go on. After that we managed to stay with the front two and defended really well.

"We had a couple of situations but didn't create too much."

On a tricky run of fixtures: "Of course getting a result is important. But we had a couple of tough games and at times we defended and played quite well. Today that wasn't really the case.

"Overall, we knew how tough that run of games was going to be. It's important for us to get back and compete because we know that we can compete against teams like Manchester City. We did it against Liverpool and always at home we find the strength to compete at the level we can do.

"I'm not more worried than I was after the game against Liverpool. It's important for us to bounce back and start winning games. Of course it is tight and we have to keep working well and working hard."