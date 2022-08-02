McAtee set for Championship move?
Manchester City youngster James McAtee could be set for a loan move to Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.
The 19-year-old has appeared regularly during pre-season and is now expected to further his development away from City for this season, with a host of clubs linked with his signature.
Last season, the Blades were instrumental in developing young Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who scored 11 times in 35 appearances at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United look favourites to sign James McAtee on a season-long loan from Manchester City. No option to buy. #ManCity #MCFC #twitterblades— Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) August 2, 2022
