Manchester City youngster James McAtee could be set for a loan move to Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old has appeared regularly during pre-season and is now expected to further his development away from City for this season, with a host of clubs linked with his signature.

Last season, the Blades were instrumental in developing young Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who scored 11 times in 35 appearances at Bramall Lane.