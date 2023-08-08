Chelsea have confirmed their squad numbers for the new season with notably no player opting for the number nine shirt.

The famous number has become synonymous for the Blues in recent times with forwards who struggled to meet expectations.

Most recently worn by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who left Chelsea after just one year this summer - other players to sport it have included Romelu Lukaku, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain.

The club have signed two forwards this summer in Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, both of whom impressed during pre-season, but they have chosen 15 and 18 respectively.

After a summer of departures and arrivals, a host of shirt numbers became vacant.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez takes the number eight shirt, Mykhailo Mudryk will wear 10, Noni Madueke 11, while Raheem Sterling has switched to the number seven and defender Levi Colwill has opted for the number 26 shirt made famous by former captain John Terry.