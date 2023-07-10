England Under-21 manager Ashley Cole on where Burnley's James Trafford ranks among the goalkeepers he has played with: "Top. He would have been unknown to a lot of fans and people but I think he’s fantastic and proved in League One that he’s ready, and he needed to go again

"I think it’s a great move [to Burnley]. I see him day in day out — he’s showed maturity and character and in the big moment he makes big saves.

"He is going to be world class.

"Club football is totally different, but if you don’t put them in situations you don’t know if they’re good enough.

"He continued the belief we have in him into games and produced quality performances. He has been a top, a key member of the group."