Nicolas Pepe joining Nice on loan would benefit everyone according to football journalist Luke Edwards.

"Nicolas Pepe has been an unmitigated disaster for Arsenal," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Record signing, £72m back in 2019. They have been waiting for him to come good since then and it has not really happened for him.

"They need to trim the wage bill down a little bit so they are trying to make room within their squad and at the moment there is the suggestion Pepe would be in that.

"Nice are very ambitious in France, they are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so there is a little bit of money there and maybe Pepe just wants to go back to France and that might be a really good move for him.

"He was really highly-rated when he came and he is one of those players that just hasn’t done it in the Premier League. He hasn’t settled."

Listen to the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds