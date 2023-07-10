Anderson heads Livi winner against Queen's Park

Bruce Anderson scored his second goal in two games as Livingston continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 win over Queen's Park at Lesser Hampden.

With his side having drawn 0-0 with Rangers in a closed-doors game then beaten Alloa Athletic 2-0, manager David Martindale's plans against the Championship side had to be altered shortly before kick-off in Glasgow.

Sean Kelly replaced Mo Sangere in the starting line-up, with the midfield summer arrival from Accrington Stanley dropping out of the squad.

The only goal of the game came after 50 minutes, when Scott Pittman forced a save from goalkeeper Callan McKenna and Morgan Boyes set up striker Anderson, who scored the second against Alloa, to head home.