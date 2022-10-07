S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

West Ham’s landlords have said they would be willing to consider handing over negotiations around naming rights for the London Stadium if the Premier League club offered them £4m-a-year.

London Legacy Development Corporation chief executive Lyn Garner was speaking at a London Assembly discussion around the benefits of the 2012 Olympic Games.

It has been estimated naming rights could secure £4m a year and it was pointed out at that level, £40m had been lost since the stadium was opened.

“The concept has moved from simply selling stadium naming rights but rights across the whole of the park," said Garner.

“Will I give naming rights to West Ham? Yes I would give the naming rights to West Ham if the right financial deal was put on the table. If they want to offer £4m a year to sell naming rights, then we can have a conversation.

“Those naming rights are worth a lot more money when they are put in a pot for a shirt deal and I can’t sell them cheaply to a football club.”