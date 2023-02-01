'Newcastle will be underdogs - and they'll relish that'

Former Newcastle United captain Kevin Nolan sees why the Magpies might be labelled as underdogs should they face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final - but he thinks they will relish such a branding.

Eddie Howe's side will have the chance to win their first domestic silverware since 1955 when they play either United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley on Sunday, 25 February.

With the Red Devils 3-0 up before their second leg at Old Trafford on Wednesday, the stage is set for a rematch of the FA Cup final in 1999, which was Newcastle's last Wembley appearance.

"I think they will relish being called underdogs," Nolan told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They will go about their business as they have done all season and over these next three weeks they have got a whole squad that will be pushing to be available.

"From what we've seen, they will be really focused."

Ex-Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin agreed, saying Newcastle would not have anything to be afraid of.

"You don't fear anything in a final," he said. "Saying they're underdogs takes a wee bit of pressure off, but they will all think they can win it.

"You become a different team and a different club once you win that first trophy."

