Full-time: Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham United

Dominic Solanke salvaged a draw for Bournemouth against West Ham in Andoni Iraola's first Premier League game in charge of the Cherries.

Jarrod Bowen, who etched his name into West Ham history with the winner in last season's Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina, curled a peach into the top corner from outside the box.

But Solanke, who is reportedly a target for the Hammers, latched on to Antoine Semenyo's wayward shot, rounded goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and slotted in.

The woodwork was struck three times in a lively fixture at the Vitality Stadium.

Tomas Soucek and Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta hit a post for West Ham in each half, while Joe Rothwell crashed an effort off the crossbar from long range.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Bournemouth fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, West Ham fans?

Follow all the reaction here