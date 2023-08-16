Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

The team Sheffield United fielded against Crystal Palace wasn't unexpected but it was still a reality check. This is a very different side than the one that won promotion and it badly needs help. One fan rang our show last night and said this team wouldn't be a top-10 side in the Championship.

Tom Davies' arrival on Wednesday, added to the signing of Gustavo Hamer last week, is a good start but still more is needed.

Chuba Akpom was a target but he's gone to Ajax. Cameron Archer is now on the radar and a Tommy Doyle return would be welcome, even with the Davies and Hamer additions.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom clearly thinks with a cluster of early home games, they need to get some points on the board. That won’t be possible unless they keep improving and adding. The manager and his staff deserve all the transfer backing they can get so the pressure is on the powers that be to deliver.

On the positive side, the loss of Doyle (if he doesn't return) and Sander Berge have now been squared off with two new midfield additions. Attacking options are surely now the priority and the unenviable task of trying to replace the output from Iliman Ndiaye.