Leicester v Southampton: Team news
Leicester winger Harvey Barnes is available for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury.
Boubakary Soumare will not be involved because he is in discussions with other clubs about a transfer.
Southampton forward Che Adams suffered a minor injury during last week's 2-2 draw with Leeds but returned to training on Thursday.
Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott remain on the sidelines.
Does Barnes go straight into your Foxes XI?