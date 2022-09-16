'Whoever misses out will miss out on a generational talent'
Jude Bellingham could be "next summer's Erling Haaland" with the 19-year-old set to be at the centre of a huge transfer tug-of-war in 2023.
That's the view of German football expert Raphael Honigstein who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast the England teenager's development at Borussia Dortmund has been extraordinary.
"Clubs will be working hard in the background to get in the queue for him," said Honigstein.
"Everyone will clamour for his signature - Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid. Even Chelsea for whom the idea of having one of the best English players of the next 10 years will be super appealing."
Bellingham scored and shone in Dortmund's narrow loss at Manchester City on Wednesday and Honigstein thinks he would walk into any side in the world.
"Dortmund can no longer hide him," Honigstein said. "He is the classic English box-to-box general.
"He is one of those players, like Haaland, like Kevin de Bruyne, where they are so good that the system of the club changes with them.
"Whoever misses out on him will be missing out on a generational talent."
