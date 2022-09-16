J﻿ude Bellingham could be "next summer's Erling Haaland" with the 19-year-old set to be at the centre of a huge transfer tug-of-war in 2023.

T﻿hat's the view of German football expert Raphael Honigstein who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast the England teenager's development at Borussia Dortmund has been extraordinary.

"﻿Clubs will be working hard in the background to get in the queue for him," said Honigstein.

"﻿Everyone will clamour for his signature - Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid. Even Chelsea for whom the idea of having one of the best English players of the next 10 years will be super appealing."

B﻿ellingham scored and shone in Dortmund's narrow loss at Manchester City on Wednesday and Honigstein thinks he would walk into any side in the world.

"﻿Dortmund can no longer hide him," Honigstein said. "He is the classic English box-to-box general.

"﻿He is one of those players, like Haaland, like Kevin de Bruyne, where they are so good that the system of the club changes with them.

"﻿Whoever misses out on him will be missing out on a generational talent."

