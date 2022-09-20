J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool's top players need to start performing in the manner which has led many to rate them as the best in the world in their positions.

Much of the outcry and criticism of Liverpool's poor start to the season has regarded the lack of transfers and failure to bolster an injury-ravaged midfield, but there are still a number of world-class operators who have undeniably underperformed.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah have been off-colour. Of the genuine superstars, only Alisson and Thiago (who has barely played) have done themselves justice.

Long-term, transfers are a necessity, but they won't influence this season and Jurgen Klopp's Reds need to channel what's made them so successful since 2018-19.

The unexpected break without games may be of benefit to a team who have only outrun their opponent once this term - versus Ajax last time out.

Energy and intensity defines Liverpool at their best. With players returning to fitness and Klopp getting what's effectively an extra pre-season with many starters not going on international duty, the Reds get the chance to start again come October.