Tottenham making a potential loan move for Leeds winger Dan James has left football journalist Luke Edwards perplexed.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast: "I don’t get it. Obviously, Conte knows a lot more about football than I do. This story has been around all month, but I haven’t given it any credence, to be perfectly honest.

"He hasn’t exactly done that well at Leeds in a team that is struggling. He cost £25m, [and has scored] four goals in 35 appearances for Leeds. Whenever I’ve seen him play, I’ve not been overly impressed. To get a move to Tottenham on the basis of what he’s done at Leeds I find strange.

"What does make more sense, for me, at Tottenham is they are going for Yannick Carrasco, the Belgian international at Atletico Madrid. Very versatile, can play right wing-back, can play as a winger, and also can play on the left.

"He is a player Tottenham have tracked for a long time and when I see that transfer story, that makes sense. That is a quality player who will enhance their squad, for sure. Dan James just leaves me scratching my head a bit."

