Callum Wilson believes had the referee not blown his whistle early and his disallowed goal for Newcastle at Brighton had gone to VAR, "they might have had a different view on it".

The Magpies striker found the back of the net after 14 minutes at the Amex Stadium last Saturday but referee Graham Scott blew for a high boot by Wilson on Lewis Dunk.

Speaking on The Footballers Football Podcast, Wilson said: "For me, I’m in full control of what I’m doing.

"It’s dropped on my chest and then I try to flick it over the player’s head – so I’ve only got eyes for the ball.

"I turn to put it in the goal, but the referee had already blown his whistle, so then it doesn’t get to go to VAR.

"If it had done, I think they might have had a slightly different view on it, when they realise I’m only looking at the ball and the defender’s diving in, elbow first."

However, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg agreed with Scott's decision and replied: "The only thing I’ll say is the goalkeeper doesn’t make a save.

"Probably he would have saved it if the whistle hadn’t gone.

"You said it went right in the corner. I’m not so sure. You shanked it.

"When you hear the whistle, you relax.

"If you hadn’t heard the whistle it probably would have been in Row Z."