S﻿ocial media was awash with comment on West Ham's opening goal on Monday, given the ball struck Thilo Kehrer's hand in the build-up.

Y﻿ou can vote on whether you feel the goal should have stood here and also have a say on if West Ham's penalty should have been awarded in a separate handball incident.

S﻿o far, about 46% of people think Kehrer definitely handled the ball, with 10% saying he probably did and 6% edging to awarding an infringement. That means the total on the side of ruling the goal out is 62%.

"Since I've been here there's been 10 serious VAR checks and none have gone our way," said Bournemouth's interim manager Gary O'Neil.

"It is a blatant handball. His hand moves towards the ball. I'm not surprised because it's getting ridiculous."

S﻿o, given there is widespread confusion over all things handball, here's an actual breakdown of how the rules stand.

When deciding a handball decision, referees have three key considerations:

  • Whether it is a "deliberate action" by the player - i.e. have they moved their arm towards the ball;

  • If the the hand or arm is in "a natural position", - i.e. away from the body;

  • The proximity of the player from the ball and the speed it hits them on the arm/hand.

For accidental handball in the build-up to a goal:

  • If one player accidentally handles the ball and a team-mate scores, the goal is given;

  • However, if a player accidentally handles the ball themselves and goes on to score, the goal will not stand.