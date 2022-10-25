S﻿ocial media was awash with comment on West Ham's opening goal on Monday, given the ball struck Thilo Kehrer's hand in the build-up.

Y﻿ou can vote on whether you feel the goal should have stood here and also have a say on if West Ham's penalty should have been awarded in a separate handball incident.

S﻿o far, about 46% of people think Kehrer definitely handled the ball, with 10% saying he probably did and 6% edging to awarding an infringement. That means the total on the side of ruling the goal out is 62%.

"Since I've been here there's been 10 serious VAR checks and none have gone our way," said Bournemouth's interim manager Gary O'Neil.

"It is a blatant handball. His hand moves towards the ball. I'm not surprised because it's getting ridiculous."