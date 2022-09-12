Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external

Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external

United turned down the chance to re-sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, from Barcelona and bring in Chelsea's United States winger Christian Pulisic, 23, during the summer transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano - YouTube), external

Liverpool are set to rival United for the signing of PSV Eindhoven's Ivory Coast 24-year-old midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who has also been linked with West Ham, Leicester City and AC Milan. (Calciomercato, via Express), external

