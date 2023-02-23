Asked about his side's current form, he replied: "We are busy trying to improve the team in all the facets. We scored three against Liverpool, two against Southampton, maybe we can do better and we are going to try to work hard and improve all our team."

On his side's mentality: "It's important to be balanced, the mind and mentality is very important. Sometimes you start winning, sometimes you are losing. You have to have a good mentality. It's very important to be strong in your mind and overcome bad moments."

On the challenge of stopping Aleksandar Mitrovic, Lopetegui said: "We are not thinking about one player, they played in Brighton without Mitrovic and they won. They have very good players, they are going to play with 11 good players. We prepare for the match in the same way and not thinking about one player."