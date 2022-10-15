"We have to be humble in defeat and Celtic were very good but we made horrendous errors for all of the goals," said Hibs boss Lee Johnson.

"It doesn't matter how much running you do or how much effort you put in, if you can't defend properly and make individual errors like we did, you're going to come unstuck. We can't accept that standard mentally and it's going to be a tough week for us.

"We have to take lessons from games like this, whether that's myself and the way we recruit but also for players to step into these games and not show the fear we showed in the first half."