Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's latest game in the Premier League Summer Series against Newcastle United in the United States.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Work is ongoing to strengthen the squad but he is not in a hurry: "I think we need at least one more with some experience and we are working on that. It depends on what happens over the next few weeks."

He is unconcerned no-one has been signed while in the US: "I think it is a good opportunity for the young guys who have the possibility to play. It is not a problem as we will arrive in a good condition to the play the new season."

On new signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson: "We have players who can score goals and there is a new atmosphere and new dynamic. In two games, they have scored and we can support them."

He has little appetite for selling Conor Gallagher: "He is in our plan. In football anything can happen, but I am happy with him and his performance."

Reece James could replace Cesar Azpilicueta as club captain: "He's one of the possibilities. His profile is one of the players in the future who could be captain of the club."

Get the latest Chelsea news sent direct to your phone