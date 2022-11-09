Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes Premiership clubs will have to get used to the increased risk of penalties under VAR.

Three spot-kicks – two in Aberdeen’s favour - were awarded for handball in the Dons’ 2-1 defeat at Livingston on Tuesday, with referee Nick Walsh called to the monitor each time after lengthy delays.

"The two penalties in the first half, I can't remember any player claiming for anything in either box. I think we were all a little bit surprised,” said Goodwin.

"Look, VAR will add a bit of entertainment, that's for sure. We have had a few in our favour. You could argue one went against us but I am not going to complain about it. It's part and parcel of VAR.

"I just think we all need to accept that's the way it's going to go. It's difficult for defenders in the box, you've got to probably wrap your arms around your back and hope for the best.

“I don't think there was a great deal of controversy in any of the penalties."