Why Celtic want Jota back

So much of Celtic's transfer talk this summer has been dominated by the potential permanent capture of Jota.

The winger, who spent last season on loan from Benfica, was a huge success in Ange Postecoglou's title-winning side.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, the Portuguese forward contributed to a hugely impressive tally of 27 goals - netting on 13 occasions and providing 14 assists.

For those numbers alone, it's clear to see why Postecoglou and the Celtic fans want the 23-year-old back on a permanent basis.