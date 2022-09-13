'﻿Potter can get the best out of the lads around him'

Former Brighton defender Dan Burn says Graham Potter's level-headed approach to management helps him get the best out of his players.

B﻿urn, who played under Potter at Brighton before joining Newcastle in January, said Chelsea's new boss never lost his cool or said things he might regret in the heat of the moment.

W﻿hen asked what type of manager Potter is, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "He was a manager who never seemed to get too hyped up when we won and never too down.

"I’ve played with managers before where if we didn’t do well it would all be kicking off after the game, but he normally just said a few words, went back and then we would go through the game and we would have a meeting as we went back in on the Monday or Tuesday.

"I think that helped him - because in the heat of the moment you can say things you will probably regret. The lads appreciated it as well because every point he made he had video evidence to back it up.

"For the large part of it, he was very level-headed and analytical. Potter has a degree in man-management and leadership and everything he says is thought through. He doesn’t just throw comments out there.

"He’s very thoughtful in what he is going to say and he can get the best out of the lads around him."

