Aston Villa have confirmed Gary McAllister, Neil Critchley, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason have all left the club following the departure of head coach Steven Gerrard.

First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday’s Premier League match against Brentford at Villa Park.

Chief executive officer Christian Purslow added: “The board has come to this decision following a full evaluation of results and performances over the calendar year. We were clear when we appointed Steven that we set an objective of continuous improvement but that has not been achieved despite everybody’s best efforts and we believe the time is right to make these changes now."