Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds, in Oslo

Disappointed yet solid was how Daniel Farke reacted to and described Leeds United's display in the 2-0 defeat by Manchester United in Oslo - his first fixture as manager.

It was a collective response which did not focus on individuals but rather the steps being made to rebuild confidence, unity and fitness in his squad.

But there were glimpses of specific quality in Norway's capital, particularly from winger Luis Sinisterra.

The Colombia international's close control and strength to retain possession, both in the final third but more so in his own half, indicates qualities which will make him a cut above in the Championship. If he stays, that is.

After severe hamstring and foot injuries, it was a boost to see him come through 45 minutes unscathed against Premier League opposition.

With doubts over the future of several high-profile team-mates - Illan Meslier, Tyler Adams, Willy Gnonto and Rodrigo - it would be seen as something of a coup if Sinisterra was to remain for at least the start of the new campaign.

The 24-year-old made only 19 league appearances in 2022-23. However, he scored five goals - the same output as Jack Harrison, who played three times as many top-flight minutes.

Farke has talked about already losing a few players through release clauses upon relegation and the need for some good decisions in the next week over recruitment being essential.

But convincing Sinisterra to stay may be as key as any potential new signing.