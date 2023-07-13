Pre-season games are not a good barometer of how a club or player is going to do, says former Tottenham captain Ledley King, but he understands the scrutiny Mason Mount was under for his Manchester United debut against Leeds United on Wednesday.

The £55m signing from Chelsea buzzed around in midfield during the 2-0 win and King told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he believes the 24-year-old England international will make an impact this season.

"I like his energy and tactically he is very intelligent," King said. "Initially I was not sure where he would fit into Manchester United's system and style of play.

"Maybe he will take Christian Eriksen's role - it's going to be interesting.

"It is a squad game now, though, and he is a very good squad player to have. He will have an important role to play."

ESPN chief sports writer Mark Ogden agreed, arguing that Mount is the natural successor to Eriksen.

"He just brings more energy and more zip around the final third," he said. "It will make them a bit light defensively and put lots of pressure on Casemiro.

"I think he will play further upfield than further back."

