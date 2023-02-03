Team news: Chelsea v Fulham

Chelsea are waiting to discover if British record signing Enzo Fernandez has clearance to play against Fulham.

England quartet Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all fit and available but Joao Felix is still suspended.

Fulham will assess the fitness of deadline day signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares.

Head coach Marco Silva has no new injury concerns, with Neeskens Kebano the only long-term absentee.

Predict the Blues' starting XI

Who will make Fulham's line-up?