Fit-again Kemar Roofe is likely to start on the bench for Rangers at Ibrox against Dundee in the League Cup quarter-final.

Alex Lowry made his return from injury playing for the B team on Tuesday as Giovanni van Bronckhorst wanted to guarantee the 19-year-old midfielder playing time.

The Rangers manager played down suggestions that captain and right-back James Tavernier is carrying an injury.

However, he remains without midfielders Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, Glen Kamara and Ianis Hagi along with central defenders Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Filip Helander.

French forward Derick Osei, signed from AFC Wimbledon earlier in the month, is in contention for a Dundee debut with Cillian Sheridan a doubt with a hamstring problem after being substituted at half time on Saturday.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson is unable to play against his parent club.