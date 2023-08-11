We asked for your thoughts on Harry Kane looking like he's chosen to make the switch to Bayern Munich.

Here are some of your replies:

Ron: Very disappointed that HK has decided to go, particularly 48 hours before the first match of a new season! He may well win a few trophies with Bayern but I don’t believe they will mean as much as becoming the leading Premier League goalscorer!

Nick: Goodbye, Harry, and thanks for your service. We hope it works out for you in pastures new. Now looking forward, Ange - you can now shape this team in your fashion, not restricted by Harry. This I believe will make Spurs stronger, not weaker! Looking forward to Sunday and for the first time in years watching Spurs PLAY with passion and excitement! COYS!

Colin F: Dark day at Spurs, losing our/the Premier League's best all-round striker. The owners of the club are to blame. It all started when Pochettino was sacked. The owners do not care about THFC football club, they put money above all. We are the laughing stock of the Premier League!

Peter: Good luck, Harry. You've been incredible for Spurs for so long. Thank you.

Colin H: Will he be remembered for winning the German league? I don't think so. He has been in three finals with Spurs - including the Champions League - and failed in all of them.