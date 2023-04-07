Hibs' summer recruitment drive 'already on', says Johnson

Hibs manager Lee Johnson says his recruitment drive for next season “is already on” and talks are under way with potential signings.

The Easter Road side sit sixth in the Premiership , just one point in front of Livingston with three games to go before the split, and Johnson says he will need to act fast if the target of European football is secured.

“We’ve got a nice team spirit here and we can build off the back of that now and absolutely the recruitment drive is already on," he told Sky Sports.

“There’s players, particularly across the border, that are out of contract that we’re already actively talking to.

“If we can achieve our goal and secure that European qualification opportunity then we’re going to need to recruit quickly, therefore, we need to be on the front foot with it."

Long-serving Hibs left-back Lewis Stevenson is out of contract this summer and Johnson says that while fresh terms have not been offered, he has spoken to the 35-year-old "about the short-term, medium and long-term future".

Striker Kevin Nisbet, whose deal runs until summer 2024, rejected a move to Millwall in January and Johnson expects fresh interest in the Scotland international.

"Kevin’s got ambitions, he wants to play as high as he can, as long as he can like all players and depending on what opportunities arise," he added.

“While he’s here I’m certainly going to enjoy trying to develop him and improve his game but also him scoring his goals for us."