U﻿nai Emery has challenged his players to be more competitive away from Villa Park, but overall said he has seen more positives than negatives since his arrival.

B﻿oth of Emery's games in charge have come against Manchester United, with a 3-1 win at home in the Premier League followed by a 4-2 defeat at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

When asked what he has taken from his Aston Villa over those two games, Emery said: "First they are very good players with the mentality to work.

"They are so attentive every day, tactically and in not a lot of days working because we arrive one week ago. They are very open to listen to everything we are giving them about our idea.

"In those two matches there were a lot of things more positive than negative and the next step is clear for us. The challenge is to be competitive away and the consequence will give us three points.

"Tonight we were thinking 'wow we are in good spirits in good performances' but we can lose everything we did in 75 minutes in 15 - and that is the last consequence we have to work on."